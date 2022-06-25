Bruce Willis Spotted on Rare Public Outing After Aphasia Diagnosis

Bruce stepped back from acting after his aphasia diagnosis, a language disorder that can impact one’s ability to understand, speak, read or write. The decision was announced by Emma and their daughters, as well as Bruce’s ex-wife Demi Moore and their children Rumer Willis, 33, Scout Willis, 30 and Tallulah Willis, 28. 

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support,” the family said in a joint statement. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

