Bruce Willis Finally Seen Holding 1st Grandchild — Her Looking at Ill Grandpa Is Just ‘Priceless’

Bruce Willis just celebrated his first Father’s Day as a grandfather! His daughter shared sweet photos of the event.

Bruce’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, congratulated him on Father’s Day, as did his current wife, Emma Heming Willis.

Demi and Bruce are still close and spend time together often, celebrating special occasions and supporting one another.

As the world celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday, celebs throughout Hollywood celebrated their fathers, grandfathers, and other significant men in their lives. Bruce Willis was just one of many that enjoyed these celebrations.

This Father’s Day was doubly special for Bruce as it was his first Father’s Day as a grandfather. His daughter, Rumer, has recently welcomed her first child. The family is overjoyed with the new addition.

Rumer took to Instagram to share a photo carousel of her father holding her daughter, Lou, and wished all fathers a Happy Father’s Day. She then talked about what it was like for her to see her father interact with her daughter.

Regarding seeing her father holding her daughter on this significant occasion, Rumer gushed:

“His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful.”

Rumer then thanked her father for all he had done for her throughout her life. She admitted that she and her daughter were both lucky to have him. Rumer went on to talk about Lou’s father and how incredible he was, too.

She mentioned that Lou’s father, Derek, had built a garden for their daughter to play in, and that gave them food. Rumer also thanked Derek for the music he brought into their home and for caring for their daughter.

Fans were charmed by the photos of Lou and Bruce and shared their thoughts in the comments. One fan thought the picture of Lou looking up at her grandfather was “priceless,” another thought it was sweet that the little girl was enamored with her grandfather without knowing his fame.

Some fans hoped that Bruce would be able to spend as much time as possible with his sweet grandchild amid his health diagnosis. Others shared that the love between a grandparent and a grandchild is unexplainable. One fan said Bruce looked “good and happy” in the photos.

Last year, Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia, which affects a person’s ability to understand language. Early this year, the family got a second diagnosis, which Demi shared on her Instagram page. Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Demi Wished Bruce A Happy Father’s Day

Although they divorced over two decades ago, Bruce and Demi stayed close for the sake of their children and shared a friendly relationship. The pair even go on family vacations together with their new partners.

On Sunday, Demi shared a throwback photo of Bruce and the pair’s three daughters. The black and white photo showed Bruce and his three eldest daughters pulling funny faces. Demi shared that they were grateful for him and that she was thankful to him for their daughters.

Fans admired the love and respect that Demi and Bruce still have for one another and wished that all divorced couples could be as friendly as the pair. Bruce’s new wife, Emma, also shared a Father’s Day post for Bruce.

Emma’s post showed Bruce kissing one of the pair’s daughters. She said Father’s Day allowed her to reflect on what a fantastic father Bruce is and how the lessons he teaches his daughters will span generations. She finished the caption by saying:

“Happy Father’s Day to the greatest dad I know, who will forever be the gift that keeps on giving within our family.”

Emma and Demi also share a lovely relationship, with Emma saying both women welcomed one another into their families with open arms. Emma found it essential to have Demi around and admitted she grew and learned a lot from watching Demi and Bruce navigate their divorce.

The blended family spends most special occasions and holidays together and even lived together during the quarantine in 2020. They share a common love for one another, and all the siblings get along famously.

Emma had even shared throwback photos of Bruce and Demi from when they were still a couple and admitted that she loved seeing them together just as much as their many fans had then.

Emma shared a black and white photo of Bruce and Demi to her Instagram story and captioned it, saying that she liked them as a couple. Fans have often remarked on how healthy and happy the family dynamic seems.

Bruce and Demi’s Relationship After Divorce

While fans marvel at how excellent the dynamic between Bruce and Emma and Demi is, their children are also grateful that they were able to grow up in such a healthy and loving environment. Demi and Bruce’s daughter, Rumer, once shared:

“They always made an effort to do all of the family events still together and made such an effort to still have our family be as one unit, as opposed to two separate things, which I think really made an impact.”

After their divorce, Bruce admitted it was difficult for him and Demi to navigate their marriage in the spotlight and under public scrutiny. Now, Bruce knows how to handle it and has a successful relationship with Emma.

When Demi and Bruce divorced, Bruce said they had a responsibility to their three daughters to raise them as a unit. He also admitted that even though they were no longer married, he and Demi were closer than they had ever been.

They set aside all their differences because they wanted their children to have a beautiful life, and they knew that to achieve that, they had to remain friends throughout their children’s lives, which they have.