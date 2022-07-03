Brooklyn Man Arrested for Stalking Taylor Swift

New York Police Department arrested a man who was accused of stalking Taylor Swift and threatening him on two occasions earlier this year.

NYPD confirms Rolling StoneA 35-year old man from Brooklyn, New York named Joshua Christian was arrested for stalking and criminal Trespassing. The charges the two incidents where Christian allegedly appeared in the vicinity of Swift’s New York City apartment.

“On March 26, 2022 at approximately 1105 hours, the suspect entered a residential building located [in Tribeca] and remained in the front entrance, through an unlocked door and remained unlawfully. When security told the individual to leave, he then fled the location on foot,”According to a spokesperson from the NYPD, Rolling Stone.

“On June 12, 2022 at approximately 1047 hours the suspect entered a residential building located [in Tribeca] and made threats through the intercom toward a 32 year-old female.”

TMZ AdditionalFollowing both incidents, Swift and her security team called the police. The NYPD did not disclose details regarding Christian’s arrest, only that he was taken into custody Friday night at New York’s 1st Precinct.

Swift has been around for a long time Stalkers can make you feel numbChristian is the fifth person to be arrested for harassing the singer. One man broke into Swift’s Tribeca apartment twice in 2019, while another was caught near her Rhode Island mansion that same year. Another man was arrested in 2021. Arrest for attempting to break into Swift’s apartment.

“You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things,” Swift In ElleIn 2019. “Every day I try to remind myself of the good in the world, the love I’ve witnessed, and the faith I have in humanity. We have to live bravely in order to truly feel alive, and that means not being ruled by our greatest fears.”