Brooke ShieldsWill do everything she can to keep her family happy.

Her daughters are especially important to her Rowan Francis Henchy?, 19 and Grier Hammond Hnchy, 16 (with spouse Chris Henchy), navigating social media.

“I try to not preach too much,” the supermodel exclusively told E! News. “They have been privy to me as an example their whole lives. So rather than it being ‘you should do this, you should do that,’ if I’m faced with something, I speak to them about it.”

She doesn’t respond to comments on social networks, but her kids do. “They’ll say, ‘Mom, it’s amazing how nasty people can be,'”She explained. “That’s a moment for a conversation rather than dictating to them.”

She leads by example. She is also the founder and CEO of Beginning Is Now, an online platform that promotes women’s lifestyles. “they’re seeing me start my own company,”E! was told by the 57 year-old.