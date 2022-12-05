“Broken” Nick Cannon Honors Son Zen One Year After His Death

Nick Cannon It is now possible to share your experiences dealing with an unbearable loss.



Dec 2021: Nick Cannon Show The host said that he was and Alyssa Scott‘s 5-month-old son, ZenCannon, who lost his battle against brain cancer, passed away. Cannon, one year ago today, is reflecting upon their tragic son’s legacy.



“Physically, I’m definitely on the mend but Mentally and Spiritually I’m broken,” He also included photos of him cradling Zen. Instagram Dec. 5. “Been tossing and turning all night, and as much as I know I need rest, last night I couldn’t sleep at all. I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful anniversary.”



“Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over,” He explained. “A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily. I am far from perfect and often fall short and make decisions in my life that many question, but anyone who knows me knows my heart.”