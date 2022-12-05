“Broken” Nick Cannon Honors Son Zen One Year After His Death

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Nick Cannon It is now possible to share your experiences dealing with an unbearable loss.
 
Dec 2021: Nick Cannon Show The host said that he was and Alyssa Scott‘s 5-month-old son, ZenCannon, who lost his battle against brain cancer, passed away. Cannon, one year ago today, is reflecting upon their tragic son’s legacy.
 
“Physically, I’m definitely on the mend but Mentally and Spiritually I’m broken,” He also included photos of him cradling Zen. Instagram Dec. 5. “Been tossing and turning all night, and as much as I know I need rest, last night I couldn’t sleep at all. I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful anniversary.”
 
“Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over,” He explained. “A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily. I am far from perfect and often fall short and make decisions in my life that many question, but anyone who knows me knows my heart.”

Latest News

Previous articleMiddle East Film Execs Talks Challenges, Opportunities In Saudi Arabia

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact