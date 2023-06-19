Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco are engaged 5 months after sharing a pregnancy

Five months ago, Brody and Tia announced that they were expecting. They revealed the news to their friends on New Years Day.

“To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love,” he wrote on Instagram Jan. 1. “We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way Happy new year!”

Brody Tia and Brody made their Instagram relationship public in 2022. Three years after the two began dating, he posted a picture of Tia on his Instagram account. Kaitlyn Carter split. The athlete recently shared her excitement about their future together as parents.

Tia said to E! News reported in March. He was always very involved in my childhood and my career as a surfer. I am confident that Brody will be the most amazing father ever.