Broadway ‘Lackawanna Blues’ Cancels Previews After Star’s Back Injury

UPDATE Lackawanna Blues has postponed its opening night by a week, to Thursday, Oct. 7, as the star of the solo performance Ruben Santiago-Hudson continues to recover from a back injury. The delay is the second for the show, following last week’s announcement of a two-day delay that would have set the opening for Sept. 30.

PREVIOUS, Sept. 24 Lackawanna Blues, the solo Broadway show written, performed, and directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, has canceled its performances for tonight and over the weekend due to an off-stage back injury suffered by the star.

Santiago-Hudson is expected to return to the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on Tuesday, though the canceled previews have bumped the play’s official opening from that night to Thursday, Sept. 30.

The Manhattan Theatre Club production – the company’s first since the reopening of Broadway following the pandemic shutdown – features the Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom star in an autobiographical telling of his upbringing by the kindhearted woman who raised him. Santiago-Hudson is the sole performer for the 90-minute performance. He voices the many characters from the Lackawanna, New York, board house where he grew.

Onstage musical accompaniment written by the late Bill Sims, Jr. is performed by blues guitarist Junior Mack.

A 2005 HBO TV-movie adaptation of Lackawanna Blues, based on the play, was performed by an ensemble cast and starred S. Epatha Merkerson. It was directed by George C. Wolfe and written by Santiago-Hudson, who won a Tony Award in 1996 for his performance in August Wilson’s Seven Guitars on Broadway.