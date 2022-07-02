Brittney Griner’s wife is supporting her as Russia’s trial begins

When the WNBA All-Star Game kicks off July 2, hearts will be open and minds will be with Brittney GrinerThe honorary starter who isn’t The building.

No one has given more attention to the two-time Olympic gold Medalist than her three-year-old wife, who is currently in Russia on drug smuggling allegations. Cherelle Griner.

“BG is struggling, she’s human,”Cherelle shared her story with the Rev. Al SharptonJune 29 on SiriusXM Keep it real. “She’s there terrified, she’s there alone.”

Brittney was taken into police custody at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. After a search of Brittney’s bag revealed vape cartridges with hashish oils in them, a search of the bag led to Brittney being placed under arrest. On April 29, the U.S. State Department classified her as “wrongfully detained.”

Numerous NBA and WNBA stars, including LeBron JamesHave She demanded that the U.S. government take her home. A new “Free Brittney”Social media has been abuzz with support for her campaign, with many fans carrying signs to games to bring their plight to the attention of the cameras. An installation of a floor decal featuring her initials, and 42-year-old jersey number has been made at each venue of the WNBA.