Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland Reunited Days After Breakup

Just days after they announced their split, Brittany Snow And Tyler StanalandThey were seen together at dinner at L.A.’s Greenleaf Kitchen & Cocktails Sept. 20,

However, the realtor wasn’t satisfied with just a casual bite to eat. Pitch PerfectThey were seen together as alums. The couple also had coffee the next morning.

Brittany’s and Tylers back-toback trips are after the couple, who were married in 2020, shared their separation news.

“We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives,”They wrote in a joint statement on Sept. 14. “We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie.”

Season one Selling the OC, which was released Aug. 24, Tyler found himself in a situation after co-worker Kayla CardonaI tried to kiss him.