Brittany Mahomes Calls Out “Disrespectful” Women Who Go After Patrick

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are a team.

And she’s not worried about anyone intercepting their happiness. However, the fitness entrepreneur didn’t hold back when asked in a recent Instagram Q&A how she deals “with all the women trying to get after” her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband.

“Lol it’s actually really sad how disrespectful some women are…” Brittany replied in an April 16 post. “But they are a waist [sic] of my time & not going to disturb my peace.”

She admitted that getting to this place did take some time. “BUT I did use to have a very hard time and get extremely annoyed,” Brittany continued. “But I am now to a point where I could care less.”

And if anyone ever steps out of bounds, the personal trainer isn’t afraid to clap back. When one social media user called her a “gold digger” in the Q&A, Brittany laughed off the accusation by writing back, “I wish I dug and found gold.”