Brits turn to home dentistry after nearly a quarter of them were unable to get an appointment last yea

TRYING to see a dentist is like pulling teeth for many — who are resorting to DIY treatment.

A survey revealed that nearly a quarter of NHS patients were not eligible for care.

1 Trying to see a dentist is like pulling teeth for many — who are resorting to DIY treatment Credit: Getty

Although around 14 million people are treated annually, millions more are missing out.

As a result, a quarter of these Brits opted to pay to go private — while almost a third simply gave up seeking NHS treatment.

Research by the Lib Dems has shown that one fifth of people who are unable to get treatment are turning towards DIY dentistry. This includes removing their own teeth.

This means that thousands of people could be taking matters into themselves.

Daisy Cooper, Lib Dem spokeswoman for health, said that health services were being criticized by the Lib Dems. “starved”Funding.

She said: “It’s a national scandal that people are forced to pull their own teeth out.

“We need to see an urgent plan to recruit more staff, increase the number of available beds and, once and for all, invest in crumbling buildings.”

British Dental Association chairman Eddie Crouch said: “DIY dentistry has no place in a wealthy, 21st-century nation, but today millions have no options.”

ITV recently found that almost 4,000 dentists have abandoned their NHS work.

The Department of Health received a request to comment.