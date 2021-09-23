Brits reveal rituals that get them through the day – including a regular cuppa

Brits have revealed the habits and rituals they swear by to get them through the day including yoga, calling loved ones at a set time – and taking time to make a regular cuppa.

42% of adults surveyed said they have four things that they do each day to stay happy and healthy. Women are more dependent on routines to create structure and routine.

In true British fashion, a cup of tea/coffee at the same hour every day is the best way to stay calm, focused, and collected.

Others prefer to take the time to look out of the window and eat outside, while others rely on taking the time to get up from their desks.

In an effort to overcome the pandemic, 51% adopted new rituals over the past 18 month.

15% now plan a day when the entire family can gather for a meal. This is to make sure they are still able to enjoy quality time amidst their busy schedules.







And the study, commissioned by Healthspan as part of its Rituals to Wellbeing campaign, found 35 percent claim their lives are heavily structured around the routines.

Psychologist Dr Meg Arroll, who is working with Healthspan, said “Many of our daily habits and practices have now been given new meaning in light of the pandemic and have become valued rituals.

“This is notable as transforming a set of actions that you do every day – even something as simple as making a cup of tea – into a ritual will give you the added well-being benefits such as stress management and feeling grounded in the present moment.

“Many of us have just experienced incredibly high levels of stress and anxiety over a lengthy period of time, not only as we dealt with the worry that came with the pandemic itself, but also as we adapted to the restrictions changing our day-to-day lives.

“Rituals are all about the meaning behind why we do something.

“The survey highlighted that 52 percent of people have adopted new rituals which have helped improve their quality of life, whether it’s to help keep you calm and collected, reduce stress, or simply help you get through everything you have to do that day without feeling overwhelmed or burnt-out.

“But, while the pandemic saw us unable to do some of the rituals we had previously swore by, it was also an opportunity to create some new ones or view our habits and practices in a new light.”







The study also found more than a third of those polled swear by carrying out certain rituals because it makes them feel good, while 33 percent use them to feel calmer.

21 percent said they help them manage stress and 19 percent say that it improves their mood.

One in five people believe rituals make them feel more connected and present, while 58% think they make life easier.

A majority of people believe rituals have helped them. 21 percent said they helped them get through stressful times.

One in ten believe they prevent them from becoming ill, while nine percent feel they help them with their parenting.

Others believe they have helped with a divorce, loss, retirement, or the start of a new job.







The study, carried out via OnePoll, also found 54 percent feel there are aspects of their lives that they don’t feel completely on top of.

43% of those surveyed feel they struggle with their physical fitness and 40% need more sleep.

People also feel that they have difficulty coping with issues such as their mental health, finances, and relationships.

But 77 percent admitted they are unsure how to gain control of the areas of their lives they don’t feel completely on top of.

Dr Meg Arroll added: “Habitual practices that were carried out routinely for years have now been transformed with new meaning to become health and wellbeing rituals.

“This demonstrates how some of the toughest times can allow us to develop important coping strategies that we can then use in our everyday lives, which act to increase mental strength, provide meaningful human connection and protect physical health.

“This concept known as ‘post-traumatic growth’ is a key aspect of positive psychology and is something that we can all take forward after the past gruelling 18 months.

“These rituals will also help us to cope again if we need to brace ourselves for a further wave of Covid, or any other future difficulties.”

