Brits get into a fight with Ibiza vendors who violently stomp and punch tourists, before fleeing.

The shocking mass brawl that broke out in Ibiza between British tourists and street traders is shown below.

The footage shows holidaymakers being beaten with punches and kicks at the party destination of San Antonio, leaving many injured.

Footage showed several men laying into a topless rival - described as being British

3

Video footage showed men attacking a rival without a shirt – described by the British
The mass brawl erupted in the party resort of San Antonio in Ibiza

3

San Antonio is a popular party spot in Ibiza.

A video showed men attacking a rival who locals said was British.

He was filmed being kicked and hit in the head by the men as he attempted to stand up.

A friend of his then ran to assist and tried to strike one of the aggressors.

An earlier group of young women and men – thought to be British – had been seen fleeing.

Unidentified male appeared unconscious near the scene of the violent incident.

The man’s identity was not immediately known. It was unclear if he was with British tourists or street vendors, and if he was involved in the violent brawl.

San Antonio officials confirmed the clash happened around 6.30am on Sunday near the resort’s main beach called S’Arenal.

According to reports, both groups fled the scuffle before the police arrived.

The police are now reviewing CCTV recordings to attempt to identify anyone involved.

The cause of the violence is not clear.

San Antonio’s peak summer period is a popular destination for Brits.

Last month, it was revealed that police were searching for a British woman in the resort. You can also read about the horrors of A bottle was thrown at a boss of a hotel.

The holidaymaker – who hasn’t been identified – allegedly used the bottle to slash her victim’s throat after refusing to pay a drinks bill.

According to reports, after the incident the deputy director of the San Antonio Hotel stepped up.

After leaving the woman staff member in serious pain, the attacker fled.

The woman is thought to still be running.

The incident occurred after a violent mass brawl broke out on Sin Street, a Spanish highway in Catalonia.

Video footage showed drunken drinkers smashing their chairs on top of each other. Hurling Glass bottles on the beaches of Sitges.

The fight is believed to have started in the morning hours of 23 July between a bouncer, and a pedestrian at an establishment on Primer de Maig Street. This street is one of the main nightlife areas of the city.

It quickly escalated from a small fight to an all-out brawl with around 40 participants.

The footage is full of violent scenes, with drinkers hitting each other on the head and body using chairs, metal bars, tables, glasses bottles and stools.

In the melee, two officers suffered joint dislocations, while another cop was left with deep cuts following a glass bottle being thrown at him.

The skirmish was quickly over and those who were involved dispersed.

Several people were injured in a the battle between the tourists and street sellers

3

In a fight between tourists and sellers on the street, several people were hurt.

