Brits can visit holiday hotspots in Europe for £35 – but they’ll have to be quick

BRITS can visit some popular holiday hotspots in Europe for £35 this summer, but they’ll need to move quickly to make the most of the deal.

The cost of foreign holidays is on the rise and families are searching for any way they can to make a saving.

2 Eurostar tickets can be booked from £35 each way for a limited time only Credit: Getty

Right now, they can book travel to three European destinations on the Eurostar from £35 each way, as part of a sudden flash sale.

Tickets from London to Paris and Lille in France and to Brussels in Belgium are available at the cut price rate, but for a limited time only.

Holidaymakers have until 11pm on Thursday, June 22 to get their tickets booked before the sale comes to an end.

Travellers must also be making their journey on dates between July 10 and September 7 this year.

The number of discount tickets is limited too, with 29,000 available.

For those looking to explore Europe beyond France and Belgium, new services will help them travel elsewhere in the continent.

European Sleeper, who specialise in sleeper trains, launched their Good Night train, which can take passengers from the Eurostar on to Berlin, via Amsterdam.

The German capital is a popular place for city breaks as well as stag and hen parties.

The new route sees passengers board the service in Brussels, which can be reached directly from London.

From there they will spend the night in a couchette before waking up in Berlin, after two stops in Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

The service started on Thursday, May 25 of this year.

Another of their new routes will link Amsterdam to Barcelona, via Rotterdam, Antwerp, Brussels, Lille, Avignon, Montpellier, Perpignan, Figueras and Girona.

There are as of yet no concrete details about how long it will take to make the full journey, other than the fact it will run overnight.

Elsewhere, another new train route could soon launch from Edinburgh to popular destinations in Europe.

French train companyMidnight Trainshas confirmed plans to launch train routes from Paris to Milan and Venice next year.

However, they also confirmed additional routes to launch from Edinburgh, as well as connecting to Copenhagen and Berlin.

This means passengers could hop on a train from Scotland to Paris, before changing to another one for the other destinations.

