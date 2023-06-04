Brits are warned to plan their holidays now as two popular tourist spots could be affected by strikes.

BRITS were warned that travel may be disrupted by a strike at the airports of two popular tourist spots.

As the summer travel season begins, air traffic controllers will walk out of their jobs in France.

3 The government has warned holidaymakers to prepare for long delays and cancellations Credit: LNP

3 The walkouts could have a ripple effect across Europe Credit: AP

As airlines scramble to divert travellers, it is expected that mayhem will break loose across Europe.

The Italian air traffic controllers will strike on Sunday for 24 hours. They are joined by the handling staff, cabin crews, and other members of their union.

A dispute over employment agreements has led to workers putting down their tools, furious that conditions and pay have not changed in the past six-years.

The strike will be led by four of Italy’s biggest transport unions, putting the major airports at risk.

For the whole day, staff from Rome’s Fiumicino Airport as well as handling staff working at Bergamo Orio Al Serio Airport are going to leave their jobs.

The handling staff will leave airports across the country between 12:00 and 4:00.

Air traffic controllers in Rome and Milan are also expected to join the protesters between 1pm-5pm.

Italian law does protect flights departing between 7am-10am, or 6pm-9pm from any strike.

Next week, France will be engulfed in chaos as airport workers across the country join protests against pension reforms.

The French National Assembly will be held two days after the strike by the National Assembly of France.

In a heated clash between police and demonstrators earlier this year, the latter threw burning bins onto the highway.

Eurocontrol reports that between March and the end of April, protests in Europe disrupted 237,000 flights.

It said the “damage was much greater” than that caused by the memorable Eyjafjallajökull volcano eruption in April 2010, which impacted around 100,000 journeys.

As airlines prepare to deal with the chaos of Thursday, flights are being cancelled in several French airports.

Travellers have been told to be prepared for possible delays or to not take off at all.

Eurocontrol informed the airlines about traffic restrictions that will occur at Bordeaux, Marseilles and Paris control centers.

It comes after over 1,000 workers walked out of Disneyland Paris last week, causing further disruption to holidays.

Three airports have been chosen to take over the flights of their European counterparts, as they strike.