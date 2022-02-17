Britney Spears Was Invited in Dec. to Testify in Congress

Britney Spears shared on Instagram that she was invited to testify in front of Congress in December.

Reps. Eric Swalwell and Charlie Crist sent the letter after her conservatorship was terminated on Nov. 12.

They asked if she would “describe in your own words how you achieved justice,”

Britney Spears revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she was invited in December to address Congress about the conditions of her 13-year-long former conservatorship.

The letter, dated December 1, 2021, was sent by Democratic Reps. Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell.

“We wanted to personally invite you and your counsel to meet with us in Congress at a mutually convenient time to describe in your own words how you achieved justice,” the congressmen wrote. “There is no doubt that your story will empower countless others outside the millions that are already inspired by you and your art. Please know that you have absolutely no obligation to do anything more but fight for yourself, but if you are willing we would appreciate learning more about the emotional and financial turmoil you faced within the conservatorship system.”

In the letter, the congressmen said they were “elated” that Spears was able to remove her father as her conservator.

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

The pop star was in a 13-year conservatorship that granted a group of people, including her father, control over her personal, medical, and financial decisions. She claims that her father financially and emotionally abused her throughout that time.

Jamie Spears has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and his attorney has said that Jamie “did everything in his power to support and care for Ms. Spears’ well-being and her personal decisions.”

On September 7, Jamie Spears filed a petition to end Britney Spears’ conservatorship, which the pop star’s legal team labeled as a “massive” legal victory. The conservatorship was officially terminated on November 12. Though the conservatorship is over there are still financial details that are being worked out, including who would pay for the attorneys retained during the conservatorship.

Spears, in her caption, said that she was “flattered” and “grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED.”

“Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life !!!” Spears wrote. “In a world where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy!!!!”

In her caption, Spears added that “I’m not here to be a victim although I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all” and said that she wants to “help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave!!!”

In July, Rep. Matt Gaetz and other members of the pro-Trump Freedom Caucus wrote a letter inviting Spears to testify in front of Congress about “how she’s been mistreated by America’s legal system.”