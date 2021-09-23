Britney Spears told lawyers her ‘dad threatened to take kids away’, Netflix tapes reveal

Pop singer Britney Spears told her lawyer her father reportedly threatened to take her children away from her in bombshell Netflix tapes.

Next week, Britney Vs.Spears will broadcast the heartbreaking calls of the Toxic star concerned about the legal proceedings that her dad Jamie allegedly threatened to take against her.

The first-ever broadcast of the explosive audio clips will feature the star contacting her lawyers to discuss her concerns.

Britney VS. Spears will feature new details about the battle for conservatorship that was imposed upon Britney in 2008 after she suffered from public breakdowns.







(Image: WireImage)



In one voicemail from 2009, a year after the order was put in place, Britney leaves a message for her lawyer regarding her sons Sean Preston, then aged three, and Jayden James, two.

She says: “I called you earlier. I’m calling again because I just wanted to make sure that, during the process of eliminating the conservatorship, that my father has threatened me several times, that, you know, he’ll take my children away.”







(Image: Getty Images)



She adds: “I just want to be guaranteed that everything will be fine with the process and that you guys are taking care of everything, that things will stay the same as far as my custodial time. That’s it, bye.”

At the time, she and her dancer ex-husband Kevin Federline had shared custody.

However, in 2019, Britney’s share was cut to 30%, with Federline’s lawyer saying it was “what Kevin believes is in the children’s best interest”.







(Image: Getty Images North America)



Jamie Spears was granted conservatorship after she had breakdowns in public, including shaving her head.

After the FreeBritney movement of fans and shocking documentaryaries, the fight for the removal of the order sparked a new legal battle.

Jamie, aged 69, filed a petition last month to end the 13 year-old order.

Next Wednesday is the next court date, which will be held one day after the new Netflix series airs.

This week Britney posted on Instagram: “There is nothing stronger than the bond between a mother and her son.”

She added of her boys, now 16 and 15: “I’m so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life.”

Stay up to date with the latest news in Showbiz and follow your favourite celebrities by signing up for our newsletter by clicking here.