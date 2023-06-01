Britney Spears Responds to Kevin Federline’s Plan to Move Their Sons

Britney Spearshas “consented” to a request for exKevin Federlineto relocate to Hawaii with their two children, Federline’s attorney confirmed to The People.

It would be a mistake to move.Jayden17Sean PrestonFederline lives with his stepmother and 16-year-old daughterVictoria Prince.

As his attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan Kevin’s wife told the publication, “It is an opportunity for Kevin and her and that the boys are eager to escape the L.A. microscope.”

The “Piece of Me” singer’s attorney,Mathew Rosengart, reportedly wrote in a May 31 letter to Kaplan that Spears has no intentions to block Federline’s request, according to the letter obtained by Entertainment Tonight The following are some examples of how to get started: Page Six.

Spears offered her consent about two weeks after Kaplan initially sent a letter requesting that Jayden and Sean Preston be allowed to move to the Aloha state, according toYou can also find out more about the upcoming event..

However, Rosengart criticized Kaplan for airing the matter publicly, branding it as “undignified, ungracious, and unnecessary” in his letter, according to the excerpt published by ET.