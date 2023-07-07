Britney Spears posts about being ‘back handed’ by NBA rookie’s head of security in Las Vegas.

Britney Spears says she was “back handed” by the head of security for Victor Wembanyama as she attempted to congratulate the NBA rookie passing by her at a Las Vegas restaurant, according to a Thursday post on the pop star’s Instagram.

“I recognized an athlete in a hotel lobby as I was headed to dinner,” Spears wrote. “I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I went up to him and told him how proud I was of his accomplishments. As it was very loud, I tap on his shoulder to grab his attention. … His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd.”

According to reports, the incident took place in the Catch Restaurant at the Aria Hotel. NewsNation reported, and so did others that Spears made a complaint to Las Vegas Police. Spears’ representatives didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

While multiple media outlets reported witnesses saying Spears was knocked to the ground, she wrote that she was “Nearly knocking me on the ground and causing my glasses off my face [sic].”

Wembanyama was a French professional basketball player selected by San Antonios Spurs as the first pick in the NBA Draft.

It was reported first by TMZThe images were taken from footage of the moment before the accident. The outlet reported Friday that the player’s security had no idea it was Spears, and later went to her table to apologize.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police says they’re investigating a battery report.