Britney Spears Netflix Documentary Trailer and Premiere Date Released

Netflix released the official teaser and release date for its upcoming Britney Spears documentary, Britney Vs. Spears on Wednesday. The documentary will be available on Netflix starting Sept. 28. It will explore the long struggle of the pop star against her conservatorship. The full trailer highlights the many people in Spears’ lives who exploit her, including her parents. It also shows how she hasn’t had control over her own life for years.

Britney Vs. Spears drops just a day before the pop star is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 29. The new film has reportedly been in the works for over a year, according to Variety. It’s supposed to feature accounts from some of those close to the “Gimme More” singer, though it’s implausible Spears herself will make a statement for the documentary given that she’s been highly private, declining media opportunities throughout her conservatorship battle.

This documentary couldn’t have come at a better time. On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Spears and her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed documents to have her conservatorship end this fall. This news comes just a few days after Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, filed documents to end her conservatorship.

Rosengart stated in legal papers that the conservatorship had no legitimate purpose and should be terminated immediately. Rosengart, as Jamie stated in his filing, stated that the conservatorship should be terminated without any further medical examination. Spears has long supported the conservatorship ending without having to undergo a medical evaluation. As for why Rosengart believes that the conservatorship should come to an end, he stated that if the judge allowed Spears to select her lawyer, she has the “capacity and capability to identify, engage, and instruct counsel of her own choice.”

No more secrets. No more silence. pic.twitter.com/rnc32psgyC

— Netflix (@netflix) September 22, 2021

The attorney went on to quote Jamie in his document, stating, “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.” While there is currently no plan in place for the conservatorship to come to an end, Rosengart is asking for a “termination plan” so that all parties can be on the same page. Jamie will now be the next stage in this case. Next week, a hearing is scheduled to discuss his status as conservator for his daughter’s estate. In the meantime, the conservatorship could be ending permanently. Jamie will be heard at the hearing.