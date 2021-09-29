Britney Spears Netflix Doc Sheds New Light on Kevin Federline Divorce

In response, her dad Jamie Spears‘ attorney Vivian L. Thoreen told E! News, “Since her public breakdown, Jamie has devoted his life to helping Britney meet her goals of regaining custody of her children, rehabilitating her career, and being in a position to live the life she wants to live. Upside down in her home mortgage and facing multiple lawsuits in 2008, Jamie worked tirelessly to protect Britney from further exploitation, resolve millions of dollars in lawsuits that were pending against her, and help rebuild her finances so she and her sons are once again financially sound. Jamie loves Britney unwaveringly and wants only the best for her. He will never stop loving or supporting his daughter.”

The statement continued, “Jamie does not answer to the court of public opinion; he answers to a court of law, the probate court. All of his actions were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court. His actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney, and/or the court. Jamie’s record as conservator – and the court’s approval of his actions – speak for themselves.”

In the message, Spears mentioned she had given her brother Bryan Spears a $2 million apartment and her mom Lynne Spears a $4 million Louisiana estate. As for her dad? “The best job in show business,” The letter was read.