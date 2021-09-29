Britney Spears Met Journalist in Hotel Seeking New Lawyer in 2009: Documentary

Britney Spears met a journalist in a hotel bathroom to sign docs requesting a new lawyer in 2009, a new documentary claims.

Netflix documentary “Britney Vs Spears” examines the workings of Spears’ conservatorship.

The documentary shows that Britney tried to exert more control over her father, despite his efforts.

A new Netflix documentary “Britney Vs Spears” probes the history of Britney Spears’ longtime conservatorship and shared that Spears reportedly signed a court petition organized by her ex-manager Sam Lutfi and ex-partner Adnan Ghalib, calling for her former court-appointed lawyer, Sam Ingham, to be replaced in 2009.

The documentary claims that the petition was brought discreetly to The Montage in Beverly Hills where Spears met Jenny Eliscu, a former Rolling Stone journalist, and they signed the documents.

Britney’s friend Eliscu said that she first saw Britney poolside and then moved to a more private location to pass the documents on. She said she wanted to be a “good Samaritan,” and that Spears was scared about her father Jamie Spears’ retaliation to the move, but appreciated the support.

“BRITNEY JEAN SPEARS has expressed her lack of confidence in her court-appointed attorney SAMUEL INGHAM, III,” the petition said, adding that her counsel was, “Not advocating adequately on her behalf particularly in light of severe restrictions placed upon her.”

“CERTAINLY THIS WOMAN WHO CAN COMPLETE TWO NEW CD’s AND BE SET TO GO ON A NATIONAL TOUR HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY, AFTER NEARLY ONE YEAR OF PROTECTIVE CONSERVATORSHIP TO RETAIN COUNSEL OF HER CHOICE AND IN WHOM SHE HAS CONFIDENCE,” the petition said, which was signed by Britney Spears on January 21, 2009.

Britney Spears also allegedly left a voicemail asking for assistance in ending her conservatorship. She wanted to retain her custodial right.

“I’m calling again because I just wanted to make sure that during the process of eliminating the conservatorship that my father has threatened me several times, to you know, he’ll take my children away,” Spears speaks in the voicemail.

The documentary claims that Spears tried to represent herself through legal channels multiple times in 2009. However, her inner circle quickly thwarted the efforts.

Ingham sent Jamie Spears an email seven days after Britney signed the petition. Ingham stated that Britney had called her and informed him of the meeting.

In the email, Ingham told Jamie Spears that his daughter was “fully satisfied” with his services and that “Britney does NOT wish to do that” and asked Jamie Spears to do whatever is necessary to “squash” the documents, the documentary claims.

Ingham, Jamie’s representative, could not be reached for comment immediately.

The same day, John Anderson, the lawyer she was trying to hire to replace Ingham, emailed Britney Spears rejecting to represent her, and said, “I can say no more; and do no more. And that is the end for me.”

Eventually, in 2009, Jamie Spears earned greater control in the conservatorship, including the ability to manage Britney Spears’ professional opportunities, cancel her credit cards, and create a new salary for himself.

Britney Spears had the right to choose her lawyer, as ruled by a judge in July 2021.

A conservatorship hearing will be held on Wednesday, September 29. The judge will hear Britney’s petition for her father’s expulsion from the conservatorship. Jamie also filed a petition to terminate the conservatorship.