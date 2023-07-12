Britney Spears Memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ Will Publish October

Britney Spears announced her forthcoming memoir “The Woman in Me” on Instagram Tuesday morning. Her video contained pink text from the US artist, which said: “It’s coming, my story, on my terms, at last. Are you ready?”

The book will go on sale October 24, 2023 from Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, which competed in a bidding war with multiple publishing houses. It will cover Spears’ journey through fame, motherhood and ultimately to freedom after her battle to end her conservatorship with her father.

It was 13 years since her father Jamie Spears managed the business.

Following the Page Six exclusive report that the “Toxic” singer made a book deal with Simon & Schuster said to be worth $15 million in February 2022, the singer shared the cover exclusivelyPeople Magazine.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, told People. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

According to a press release obtained by multiple outlets, “The Woman in Me” will reveal “for the first time her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history.” It also “illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

Spears recently made headlines in her encounter with Victor Wembanyama. She tried to reach him, but security stopped her. The San Antonio Spurs player and the “…Baby One More Time” singer told differing accounts of what happened in the event.

