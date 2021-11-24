Britney Spears Lawyer Employed by Famed Artist with Dementia

Britney SpearsShe has been released from conservatorship. The lawyer who helped her get out is now working for legendary artist Peter Max To free him from his guardianship.

Artist’s Daughter Claims He Is ‘In Prison’

Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, has joined Max’s daughter Libra and her legal team, who are fighting to end the guardianship Libra said “put my father in prison.” Libra Max claims her father has been isolated in his apartment, with friends and family only allowed to visit for an hour, and only with permission from Max’s guardian. He also claimed that his pet and phone were taken from him.

Libra says that the guardians and court-appointed legal counsel continue to bill the artist’s estate hundreds of thousands of dollars annually. She also stated that guardianship is a legal right. “has isolated him, medicated him, and stripped him of civil liberties.”

Rosengart said, “I am honored to join the team’s laudable efforts to seek justice for Peter Max. This typifies the type of guardianship that merits judicial attention and potential state and federal legislation.” He continued: “Guardianships and governmental intervention should be an absolute last resort and this case warrants a fresh look and implementation of less restrictive measures and the restoration of basic human rights. We will fight vigorously to obtain newfound freedoms for this American icon.”

Guardianship was Protection against Former Wives

Peter Max, a pop star from the 60s and 70s, has his work displayed in museums all over the world, including the Museum of Modern Art in New York. His estimated fortune is $65 million. Nancy Reagan even asked the artist to paint portraits of Statue of Liberty in the White House. He then helped raise funds to restore the monument.

Max, now suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, was placed under guardianship in 2016 after a court ruled that he needed protection from his then-wife Mary, after allegations of physical, mental, and emotional abuse. Mary Max committed suicide in 2019, but Peter Max’s guardianship has continued. Friends and family have joined forces to stop it. Thousands of New Yorkers signed a petition to get Max out.

“My father has a network of family and friends who want to be with him in the twilight of his life,” His daughter spoke up. “The abuse he has faced at the hands of the predatory guardianship system is incomprehensible. I am thrilled Matt agreed to join our team in fighting for my father. This guardianship must end.”

A hearing has been scheduled for November 30 at New York State Supreme Court. There, Libra will petition for the end of guardianship.