Britney Spears joins forces with US Rapper to make musical return

BRITNEY SPEARS is making her musical comeback, exclusively revealed by me.

The pair have recorded a song that is top secret with Black Eyed peas rapper, and are set to release the track later this month.

10 Britney is returning to music Mega

10 Will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas has recorded with her a secret song Credit: Eroteme

It will be Brit’s first offering since she won the legal battle to be released from a controversial 13-year “conservatorship” that gave her father control of her personal affairs.

Apart from appearing on Sir Elton John’s Tiny Dancer remix last year, Britney has not released any new material since 2020.

The latest duet comes a decade after she and Will had a No1 with super-catchy banger Scream & Shout.

A source said: “Britney and Will have a huge amount of love and respect for each other and really trust each other’s musical judgment.

“Will has long been Britney’s No1 supporter and he wants to see her succeed.

“Both of them are excited to be releasing this surprise track and they know fans will love it.”

Will, a judge on TV talent show The Voice, hinted at a collab with Britney last month on Good Morning Britain, saying: “We’ve done cool things together, and I’m so happy that she’s on this new journey and shining.

“She’s still got hurdles, but you know what, we’re all there to support her.”

On working with her previously, Will said: “I just love her dedication and love for music.

“That’s just the way it is. I love how sweet she is, and how genuine she is — shy, but fierce. And I want to see her win.”

After a tough week, the good news is welcome for the singer.

After being hit by a security officer who was guarding a French basketball player in Las Vegas, she was left traumatized.

Britney reacted in a backhanded manner after she congratulated NBA star Victor Wembanyama. No arrests have been made, despite the fact that police were called.

Vegas police said later that CCTV had shown Britney accidentally hit her face when she was forced to remove the hand of the sports superstar.

Britney wrote on Instagram: “I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success.

“It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention.

“His security then backhanded me in the face without looking back, nearly knocking me down.”

Victor, who at 7ft 5in stands more than two feet taller than Britney, said he had been “grabbed” from behind, adding: “I don’t know with how much force, but security pushed her away.”

Britney announced on Friday she is heading to Italy for some well-deserved rest and relaxation.

JAMIE’S HOT ASH

JAMIE O’HARA has two reasons to be smiling – he’s got a new TV show AND a lady.

I can reveal the ex-Spurs footballer and TalkSport presenter, who has been single since splitting from his fiancée Elizabeth Tierney last summer, is dating US Instagram model Renee Ash.

10 Jamie O’Hara is dating US Instagram model Renee Ash Credit: Getty

10 International Love, a reality television show about love and romance. Credit: Getty

They met when he was filming a reality show called International Love, which is available on streaming services Peacock. He travelled with several other bachelors to Hollywood for the shoot.

An insider said: “Jamie has enjoyed spending time with Renee. The romance feels like it’s got legs.”

TINK: MONTY’S MOVE

LOVE Islander Tink Reading has revealed Montel McKenzie was the “instigator” of their cosy night under the covers.

The Birmingham-born project manager, who was dumped from the ITV2 show’s villa when Montel chose to reconcile with former flame Leah Taylor, said he “made a beeline” for her in Casa Amor.

She said: “I am not going to delve into the details of it because I am a lady – and those sort of things are personal between me and him.

“But the reason I did say it was because I didn’t want Leah to be that girl who was sold a dream, like I was.”

Tink added: “The relationship and the connection between me and Montel wasn’t one-sided, if not more instigated by him than me.”

She feels there are double standards for girls that want to make a romantic attachment to the Next The villa is divided into two levels.

Tink added: “I think when lads do anything, it is seen as ‘yes, what a lad’.

“But it is life, if that is what you feel like doing in the moment.

“If you have a connection with someone and you think that is the right thing, then there is nothing to be ashamed of.”

SUPERMODEL Christy Turlington’s daughter Grace Burns has been growing close to Elijah Hewson – the son of U2 frontman Bono.

Model Grace posted a photo of herself on her bed with a few books, a passport style photograph, and what looked like Elijah.

10 Grace Burns, Christy Turlington’s daughter Grace is becoming close with Elijah Hewson Rex

10 She shared a photograph that appeared to show Elijah. Rex

She was spotted backstage with Elijah’s band Inhaler and seen sneaking off their bus before a recent show in America.

A source said: “Elijah and Grace have been getting to know each other for the past few months.

“They’ve both grown up in the spotlight so understand each other’s world.”

IT’S DATE NIGHTIE FOR SOLO LOTTIE

Lottie was busy filming Celebs Go Dating with E4 when I took these exclusive pictures, but they show she’s been dating an older gentleman too.

In the early morning hours of the Friday, the OnlyFans, Kate’s younger sister, wore a black-laced, revealing negligee style outfit.

10 Lottie moss was seen leaving Chiltern Firehouse, London with a man of a certain age Click News and Media

10 This revealing black lace was worn by the woman in the morning hours on Friday Click News and Media

In May I revealed Lottie had split from Aussie model Daniel Steel, and the same month she went solo at Jamie Laing’s lavish wedding to Sophie Habboo in Seville.

In 2020 she revealed: “I’m pan- sexual so I don’t really mind any gender.”

She is the world’s oyster.

BOTTOM LINE FOR NATASHA CUVES

CAUGHT LIVE

Natasha Bedingfield, BST Hyde Park

NATASHA BEDINGFIELD has embraced her curves, after covering up in the beginning of her career.

The singer, who shot to fame in 2004 with Unwritten, joked that fans on TikTok think she’s had surgery since flaunting her best assets.

10 Natasha Bedingfield performed Pocketful Of Sunshine onstage wearing this stunning jumpsuit. Rex

After supporting Billy Joel in Hyde Park London on Friday, she spoke with Biz Sunday.

Natasha in a shimmering jumpsuit captured summer’s atmosphere with the catchy Pocketful Of Sunshine before bringing fans back to the Noughties for These Words and Unwritten.

She told us: “There is definitely a movement within popular music about embracing Real Estate The bodies are really interesting, and I am thrilled to be part of it.

“I definitely hid my butt. There were things on TikTok recently like, ‘Where has Natasha been hiding that butt, or ‘How did she suddenly get that butt?’.

“I am lucky I didn’t have to have surgery to get a butt.

“I just spent the first half of my life hiding it because it was just not in fashion, so I showed the smallest part of my body, which was my waist.”

Natasha, mum to Solomon, five, added: “Since having a kid I have learned that, as a woman, we have something that men don’t have.

“It is actually quite empowering that we can lean into that as well.”

★★★★☆

THUNDEROUS LAST KISS GOODBYE TO LONDON

The End Of The Road World Tour saw Kiss make their final London appearance with the 1976 Detroit Rock City classic.

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley brought their best rock show to Kiss’ fans on Wednesday.

10 Kiss’ End Of The Road World Tour brought them to London in their final performance. Rex

Stanley, who is never one to take anything lightly, was raised above the audience on a Zipwire and sang Love Gun (1977) while he was doing so.

Their electric stage presence didn’t dim when they performed God Of Thunder, before cementing their status as rock icons with Calling Dr Love.

Kiss, after fifty years of traveling the world and addressing a crowd of screaming fans in London said goodbye.

The booming voices can never be heard again.