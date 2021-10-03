Britney Spears has “Healing to Do”In the middle of Conservatorship Battle

Although Britney has been soaking up this major win, her father—who has served as the conservator of her estate for the past 13 years—called his suspension “disappointing.”Jamie’s lawyer Vivian Thoreen, issued a statement on his behalf on Sept. 30.

“For thirteen years, [Mr. Spears] has tried to do what is in [Britney’s] best interests, whether as a conservator or her father,”This is the statement.

Jamie claimed Britney was the one. “voluntarily entered into the conservatorship. For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required. For Mr. Spears, this also meant biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him by certain members of the public, media, or more recently, Britney’s own attorney.”

The statement continued: “These facts make the outcome of yesterday’s hearing all the more disappointing, and frankly, a loss for Britney. Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer.”