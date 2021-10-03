Britney Spears Goes All ‘High School Yearbook’ In Floral Crop Top

Britney Spears has admitted she feels her recent floral crop top photos were on the “cheesy” side, but the 39-year-old still posted them to Instagram. Spears, massively in the news of late for both her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari and returning to Instagram after a shocking-but-short-lived account deletion, is fresh from a little throwback action, telling her 34.2 million followers she was getting “High school yearbook” vibes from the shots.

Britney Spears Admits Her Photos Are ‘Cheesy’

Scroll for the snaps. The peasant blouse or floral crop top look is nothing new on the blonde’s social media – her photos, first shared last year, came with her smiling and by a plain white backdrop as she showed off an off-the-shoulder and string-accent crop top covered in floral prints.

Flashing her pearly whites and with slight bangs, as she rocked dark eyeliner, the “Toxic” singer stunned while in a simple white necklace, with a swipe right losing the smile as the star gazed deep into the camera.

See The Photos Below

Britney Spears told fans: “These pics look like my high school yearbook pics,” adding laughing emoji and adding: “Kinda cheesy but hey!!” Over 500,000 likes have been left, with a celebrity like also coming in from actress Vanessa Hudgens. Swipe for both pics, keep scrolling for the tiny shorts video.

Shading Documentary In New Post

Spears updated her Instagram on Monday to shade a documentary about her. The mom of two did not name what she’d watched and Britney vs. Spears was still one day away from release on Netflix, but she did give fans a piece of her mind.

Posting a video of herself in a tiny white crop top and matching hot pants, Spears took to her caption, writing:

“It’s really crazy guys … I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I must say I scratched my head a couple of times 🙄🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! I really try to disassociate myself from the drama !!! Number one … that’s the past !!!”

The pop icon added: “Number two … can the dialogue get any classier 🤷🏼‍♀️🤓😭 ??? Number three … wow they used the most beautiful footage of me in the world 😳 !!! What can I say .. the EFFORT on their part.”

Spears lashed out at the Hulu-released documentary Framing Britney Spears earlier this year. She’s since made headlines for speaking in court regarding her conservatorship and, in a major win, seeing dad Jamie Spears file to end the whole thing.