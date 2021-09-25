Britney Spears Gears Up For Prenup Following Her Engagement With Sam Asgahri

New reports have shown that a prenup is being drawn for Britney Spears in light of her decision to marry Sam Asgahri. The news was confirmed by the singer’s lawyer on the heels of the pair’s engagement.

Matthew Rosengart, Britney’s lawyer, has confirmed that she is drawing a prenup ahead of her long-term boyfriend Sam Asgahri’s wedding. It is not yet known when or what the plans will be for their wedding.

After speculations that Spears would create such documents to go along with her marriage, the news about the prenup is now official. The prenup document is consistent with Rosenagrt’s follow-up to the expiration of the conservatorship provision.

Rosengart shared that a family law attorney has been contacted and is drawing a prenup document ahead of the couple’s wedding plans. He also said that the conservatorship status was important in allowing the prenup document to be valid.

Before this news, there were speculations on whether the “If You Seek Amy” singer would draw a prenup. It was said that her father, Jamie Spears, was not involved, but Rosengart was fully aware.

Britney Spears (L) with Sam Asghari at The Beverly Hilton Hotel's 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018. Asghari met Spears more than four years ago when he appeared on her "Slumber Party" music video as her love interest.

There was speculation that he might not have the right to draw the prenuptial papers. In line with this, Spears and Rosengart are working towards finalizing the star’s father’s petition to end the conservatorship.

The attorney made it clear that the “Criminal” singer needs her father’s conservatorship factor out. Rosengart and Sherry have now filed documents that will alter the termination of the clause.

The legal document gave consent to the Spears patriarch’s petition that the conservatorship no longer serves its purpose and should be terminated. Also, the documents agreed that there should be no medical evaluation when terminating conservatorship.

In new Instagram shares, the star noted that she couldn’t stay away from the picture-sharing app for too long. Spears made it known that her media break involved a weekend getaway at Palm Springs.

She posted some photos with her fiancé while informing fans in her caption that she went on her weekend getaway to celebrate her engagement. This was a week after she removed her page.

After fans’ noticed her absence on Instagram, Spears shared a now-deleted tweet informing them that she was taking a break. Insiders claim that Spears, 39, made the decision on her own and with no influence.

The 27-year-old runs his fitness organization, Asghari Fitness. He is the youngest of four children from a family that migrated from Iran and settled down in Los Angeles.

Spears has spoken many times about Asghari, calling him an extraordinary person. It’s safe to say that the couple is now ready to go public with their plans.

Fans have seen the singer’s joy at how far she has come in just a few short weeks since her return to Instagram. The mother-of-two shared lovely images of her sons after her return to Instagram.

The “Womanizer’ crooner posed with her grown boys, sharing that their birthdays were in the previous week. She gushed on how much they had grown, adding that her children are “extremely independent.”