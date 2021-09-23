Britney Spears ‘fully consents’ to end conservatorship, plans prenup

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears said in a court filing Wednesday that she agrees with her father that the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money since 2008 should be terminated.

The filing in Los Angeles Superior Court from Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart says she “fully consents” to “expeditiously” ending the conservatorship, which her father James Spears, who has controlled it for most of its 13 years, asked for in a Sept. 7 petition.

Britney Spears is calling for the end of the arrangement in court documents for the first time, although she has previously called for its termination at hearings.

Her filing emphasizes, however, that it is more important to her that her father be removed, calling it “a necessary first — and substantial — step towards Ms. Spears’s freedom and ending the Kafkaesque nightmare imposed upon her by her father, so that her dignity and basic liberties can be restored.”

It is urgent that James Spears be suspended from his role of conservator of Britney Spears’ finances by Sept. 29, the next hearing date in the case, the filing says.

“Mr. Spears cannot be permitted to hold a position of control over his daughter for another day,” The document states.

The documents also reveal that Britney Spears is in the process of putting together a pre-nuptial agreement after getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari earlier this month. The filing states that this process will require her to be involved in the conservator of her funds, which her father is not allowed to do.

The flurry of major filings means that next week’s hearing could be pivotal.

Judge Brenda Penny has been largely neutral throughout her supervision of the case. She will be pressed to determine whether to remove James Spears, or to set the conservatorship on a path towards termination.

James Spears, who was the conservator of his daughter’s life in 2018, resigned as conservator. He will continue to be conservator of her money. His attorneys and he have stated that this renders his daughter’s concerns about his control irrelevant.

Jodi Montgomery, a court-appointed professional, now acts as conservator of Britney Spears’ person. Britney Spears’ Wednesday filing states that Montgomery also consents for the conservatorship to be ended.

Spears claimed in a dramatic June 23 speech that she was being forced to use certain birth control devices and take medication under the conservatorship.

James Spears denies acting against his daughter’s best interests and has not resigned immediately. But, he indicated in court papers that he plans to retire eventually.

But in a major reversal and possibly strategic move, he said in his Sept. 7 filing that if she “wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

Rosengart has sought to keep the focus on James Spears removal since his hiring in July, and says he will pursue an investigation of his handling of the conservatorship even after any removal.

Britney’s mental health issues became very public in 2008, when she was subject to constant media attention and paparazzi relentlessly followed her wherever she went. The conservatorship was created after she lost custody of her children.

