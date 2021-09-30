Britney Spears’ Father Issues Statement After Conservatorship Ouster

After being ousted from the conservatorship of his daughter on Wednesday, Britney Spears, on Wednesday, Jamie Spears has issued a statement via his attorney, Vivan Thoreen.

“Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally,” The statement was issued on Thursday morning. “For thirteen years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father. When she entered into conservatorship, she agreed to be her conservator. This involved helping her to re-establish a friendship with her children and her career. Anyone who has ever tried to help someone with mental illness can understand the amount of work and worry involved. For Mr. Spears, this also meant biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him by certain members of the public, media, or more recently, Britney’s own attorney.

“These facts make the outcome of yesterday’s hearing all the more disappointing, and frankly, a loss for Britney,” The statement goes on. “Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer. Again, it was Mr. Spears who took the initiative to file the petition to terminate the conservatorship when neither Britney’s former court-appointed counsel nor her new privately-retained attorney would do so. It was Mr. Spears who asked the court at yesterday’s hearing to immediately terminate the conservatorship while Britney’s own attorney argued against it.

“Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters,” Thoreen signed the statement.

Jamie Spears was suspended from Britney’s conservatorship in a Los Angeles court hearing on Wednesday afternoon, following a drawn-out legal battle that has persisted since the pop star was placed under the court-ordered arrangement in 2008.

Judge Brenda Penny ruled that Spears’ father will no longer serve as the conservator of his daughter’s estate, immediately removing him from control of her finances.

“I believe that the suspension is in the best interests of the conservatee,” Penny said. “The current situation is untenable.”

Britney Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, argued in court that her father is “a cruel, toxic, abusive man,” and said that it was long past time to remove him.

“It’s about what Britney wants. She wants him out of her life today,” Rosengart said. “Britney Spears deserves to wake up tomorrow without her father as her conservator.”

Penny appointed John Zabel (an accountant) to temporarily take over the estate while next steps are decided. Rosengart will return to court on November 12 to present a plan to end the arrangement and give Spears full control over her life. Spears’ conservator of her person, Jodi Montgomery, who manages her day-to-day wellbeing and medical decisions, will continue in that role for the time being.

Vivian Thoreen, the attorney for Spears’ father, opposed the suspension, saying it would be better to simply terminate the conservatorship.

“There is not a shred of evidence for suspension,” Thoreen made the argument. “Mr. Spears has faithfully and loyally served. His record is impeccable.”

Nov. 12 was the date for a hearing to decide if the conservatorship will end completely.