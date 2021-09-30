Britney Spears Fans Heard Chanting From Inside the Courtroom

A judge ruled on Wednesday that Jamie Spears be suspended immediately from his daughter’s conservatorship.

Britney Spears fans gathered outside Los Angeles County Superior Court to chant as a judge granted her request to immediately remove her father from her 13-year conservatorship.

The courtroom was filled with cheers and chants from the fans for almost five minutes, as legal arguments continued. They waved flags and held signs, while shouting “Hey, hey. Ho, ho. The conservatorship has got to go.”

Courthouse security said the group eventually left on their own to continue marching around the building.

Judge Penny approved a petition by Matthew Rosengart (Britney Spears’ lawyer) to make Jamie his conservator of the financial affairs of his daughter. John Zabel, a California-based consulting firm, will temporarily fill that position, Penny ruled.

After Penny’s ruling was made, the hearing went on.