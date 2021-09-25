Britney Spears’ Dad Would Hire Investigators to Tail Her Male Friends

Britney Spears’ father would reportedly hire investigators to follow the men in her life.

An ex security team staffer made the allegation in the new documentary “Controlling Britney Spears.”

Vlasov said the men were tailed to make sure their behaviors were “acceptable” to Jamie Spears.

Britney Spears’ father hired private investigators to follow the men in her life, according to a former staffer who said he worked on Spears’ security team for years.

The bombshell allegation was made in the new documentary “The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears,” a follow-up to this year’s earlier documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” which shed light on the singer’s controversial conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement.

“There was an obsession with the men in Britney’s life. They would had to sign contracts. They would have to sign NDAs,” Alex Vlasov of Black Box Security (a security firm reportedly hired by Spears’ father) said in the new doc, which premiered Friday.

According to the documentary, men involved in the “Toxic” singer’s life would be tailed by private investigators, “to make sure their behaviors are acceptable to her father.”

And in court documents from 2014, Spears said that any mistakes on her end resulted in “harsh consequences,” and that her father was “obsessed” with her.

Representatives for Spears and her father didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

This is the latest allegation to come from the explosive new documentary. In a clip that premiered Friday on “Good Morning America,” Vlasov also revealed that the singer was being recorded — and that he was once asked to delete “extremely sensitive” audio footage by other members of Spears’ team.

Vlasov said he didn’t want to be “complicit,” so he kept a copy of the “sensitive” audio.

The staffer said the other team members told him that “nobody can ever know about this” and he needed “to delete everything on it, so there’s no record of it.”

But being asked to wipe the devices, he said in the clip, “raised so many red flags.”

“I did not want to be complicit in whatever they were involved in, so I kept a copy, because I don’t want to delete evidence,” the former employee said.