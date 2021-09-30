Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Termination Hearing Scheduled for Nov.

Britney Spears could be freed from her conservatorship by the end of the year.

A judge placed her father under conservatorship suspension and set a new hearing.

The upcoming November 12 hearing will be focused on “termination” of the legal guardianship.

Britney’s petition for immediate suspension of her conservatorship by her father was granted Wednesday by Judge Brenda Penny. Spears and Mathew Rosegart, her attorney, want to end the legal arrangement completely.

Insider was able to observe the court proceedings and learned that Spears’ conservatorship would be dissolved at a hearing on November 12.

Both Rosengart and attorneys for Jamie Spears agree that the termination of the conservatorship — which was first put in place 13 years ago following Spears’ two involuntary stays in psychiatric facilities — should be considered by the court at this time.

Earlier this month, lawyers for Jamie Spears filed a petition to the court stating that Britney Spears was “entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.”

Prior to Wednesday’s hearing, one of Rosengart’s own petitions stated the priority for Spears was to have her dad removed as the conservator of her estate, and then the focus would be on getting the entire conservatorship lifted.

“Ms. Spears will seek appointment of a temporary, short-term conservator to replace Mr. Spears’s until the conservatorship is completely and inevitably terminated this fall,” The filing stated.

Jamie Spears’ suspension was effective immediately after Wednesday’s hearing. John Zabel (certified public accountant) was temporarily given temporary charge of Spears’ financial affairs. Jodi Montgomery is still the conservator responsible for the singer’s personal affairs.