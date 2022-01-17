Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn are at an impasse.

Jamie Lynn Spears was recently interviewed by ABC News about her memoir. However, the conversation quickly turned to Britney Spears and the “scary moments”They have remained distant because of this. Britney, however, defended herself on Twitter in response to the interview, saying: “The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control. She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time.”

Jamie Lynn is currently trying to reach Britney by email. Her Instagram StoryIn order to mend their broken relationship. Jamie Lynn wrote this on January 15. “Britney — Just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform.” Jamie Lynn added, “In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up. I’m happy to share how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. Love you.”

Britney’s attitude towards her sister is so shocking that it is hard to predict if Britney will accept the peace offer. Fans can only wait and see if Britney will respond to Jamie Lynn’s statements or accept the olive branch.