Britney Spears accuses Britney of being A ‘Scum Person,’ Jamie Lynn Spears Fires Back
By Tom O'Brien
Britney Spears has been involved in a nasty and public feud with Jamie Lynn Spears in the months following her conservatorship. Both sisters have accused each other of fabricating stories and the social media spat has become particularly bitter since Jamie Lynn began speaking out to promote her memoir. Britney called Britney Spears’ younger sister and she has reacted to her. “a scum person”While disputing some of the things Jamie Lynn said about Jamie Lynn.

During the InterviewHer new book will be promoted Things I Should have SaidJamie Lynn Spears recalls a time when Britney Spears had locked them up in a room and held a knife to their throats. The older sister Responded on TwitterA saying “only a scum person would make up such things”Say the Sweet MagnoliasActress had reached a “whole new level of low.”Jamie Lynn posted her most recent response to her Instagram StoriesThe apparent goal of this man is to end the back-and forth narrative.

Britney– Just call me. Although I tried many times to reach you and to handle the matter privately, you chose to share everything with the world. In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up. I’m happy to share how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing. We love you.

The sisters clearly aren’t seeing eye to eye, as Jamie Lynn Spears seems to be trying to hash things out more privately. Britney Spears appears to be keeping the feud secret, despite her stating that she tried to reach out. 

It’s been clear that Britney Spears has trust issues with the members of her family, as she’s said she felt the “people closest”During the 13-year conservatorship she had with her, she abandoned her. She has compared it to “sex trafficking”According to her, she was restricted from drinking wine and performing new music. The “Baby One More Time”Following her initial reaction when she heard her sister’s knife story, the singer continued to chat with her sister via twitter.

At this point, both sisters accuse the other of inventing stories about them. It might be necessary for them to have a private conversation. Check out Jamie Lynn Spears’ latest response below:

Jamie Lynn Spears releases statement to sister Britney Spears on Instagram Stories amid feud.

(Image credit: Instagram)

There’s no doubt the release of Jamie Lynn Spears’ book is a sore spot for Britney Spears. She’s She trolled her sisterThe book was republished several times over the course of months, especially when the title was changed. I must confess: Family, Fame, Figuring It Out To Things I Should have Said. It’s sad to see what’s become of Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears’ relationship, and only time will tell if they are able to work through the events of the past that tore them apart.

