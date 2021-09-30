Britney Celebrates End Conservatorship – She says ‘on cloud 9’

Britney Spears has told her 34.3 million Instagram fans that she is “on cloud 9” – which followed the latest update on her conservatorship battle.

The pop star, 39, did not mention the case and instead shared a cryptic message that was received by her followers as a celebration of her father Jamie’s suspension from conservatorship.

Britney can be seen flying high in the sky at the controls of a plane, while a co-pilot provides instructions.

Her caption read: “On cloud 9 right now!!!! First time flying a plane and my first time in a prop plane!!!

“Geez, I was scared!!! Possess, JL brought the ship home. Stay classy, beautiful people !!!! New pics coming soon!!!!”

The upload sent her Free Britney movement fans into a frenzy as her comments section filled up with praise and celebration.

“Britney, you did it! You made it! I love you,” One fan said so.

Another wrote: “This is your moment Brit. Live your life. You are free.”

And a third penned: “FREEBRITNEY!!!”

While a fourth remarked: “Fly free queen.”

Britney’s post landed hours after her father Jamie had been suspended as the conservator of her estate after 13 years.

During the court hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny said Jamie Spears remaining in charge of his daughter’s estate was “untenable” and “reflects a toxic environment”.

He was then ordered to turn over documents to John Zabel (a certified public accountant) who has been appointed temporary conservator of the singer’s estate.

It was argued by Jamie’s legal team that the conservatorship should instead be terminated.

He also urged that John did not have the qualifications to take over the songstress’ $59, (£46m) fortune.

But this was overturned by the judge – who ultimately agreed with Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, and it was deemed to be in Britney’s “best interests” for her father to be removed.

This is a significant moment for Britney, who had claimed that she was denied the right of having children and that she was being medicated against her will during court hearings in June and July.