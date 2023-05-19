British rock icon joins Nasa to pursue a major career shift

Anita Dobson, wife of QUEEN’s Brian May, revealed that Brian May works at Nasa to create 3D photos.

The Imperial College London awarded May 75 a PhD degree in astrophysics in 2007.

Anita Dobson, wife of actress Brian May, says that Brian May works at Nasa creating 3D photos.Photo: AFP

And he creates advanced stereograph space images — larger, higher quality versions of the 3D cards that used to be given away with cereal packets for kids.

May pairs up two almost identical images to give the appearance of a three-dimensional object, typically viewed with a stereoscope.

Ex-EastEnders star Anita, 74, said: “He works for Nasa — does 3D stuff — pictures of their moon landings.

“He’s very clever.”

She added on the Tea With Twiggy podcast: “I don’t know what I’m doing with him.

“I’m a dip brain and I’ve got this genius for a husband.”

NASA’s Artemis Moon Mission saw the Orion spacecraft glide over the surface of the Moon in November as a part of its renewed effort to put humans on the Moon again after the Apollo program was cancelled in 2007.

