British Press Slams Harry and Meghan’s NY Trip, Celebrated Will and Kate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in New York City for Saturday’s Global Citizen Live concert.

British tabloids have already criticized the couple’s behaviour during the visit.

For similar reasons, the outlets also celebrated Prince William (and Kate Middleton) when they arrived in 2014.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in New York City to conduct their first in-person engagements since the birth of their daughter, Lili, on June 26th.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in New York for the charity concert Global Citizen Live on Saturday, at which they plan to promote vaccine equity, Vanity Fair reported.

They arrived on Wednesday, before making an appearance at the One World Observatory on Thursday morning, as Insider previously reported.

Harry and Markle are only in New York City for 24 hours. However, multiple British tabloids have taken issue with the couple’s trip.

For example, the Daily Mail criticized the couple for having cocktails on Wednesday night and for not bringing Archie and Lili with them to New York.

The Daily Mail also questioned Markle’s outerwear for her visit to One World and criticized how much jewelry she was wearing during her visit to the observatory.

Likewise, The Scottish Sun implied that it was “embarrassing” that the couple was treating their visit like a royal tour, and The Mirror featured a body-language expert who said Markle and Harry seemed anxious at their appearances, even though they were affectionate and smiling at each other throughout the morning.

The coverage is markedly different from the way many of the same outlets wrote about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2014 trip to New York City, even though the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did some of the same things as Markle and Harry.

Many British tabloids were proud of Middleton wearing a pink coat while she visited the 9/11 memorial.

The Daily Mail said she was “fighting off the gloomy weather” with the garment, and the Daily Express named the coat one of her best outfits of 2014.

These same outlets criticised Harry and Markle for their black outfits at the 9/11 museum. It’s not unusual to wear black to commemorative sites.

The Daily Express amplified tweets that questioned the couple’s dark clothing. In one of its headlines, the Daily Mail asked if Markle forgot to check the weather because she wore a coat in 80-degree weather.

Similarly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are staying at the Carlyle Hotel, Page Six reported, where William and Middleton stayed during their 2014 visit.

At the time, the Daily Mail wrote: “Kate lands with a bump: Pregnant Duchess arrives at New York hotel favored by Diana as royal couple touch down in the Big Apple,” focusing on Middleton’s pregnancy and Princess Diana’s love of the hotel in its headline.

But when writing about Markle and Harry staying at the same hotel, the Daily Mail titled its article: “Royal couple leave the kids in LA to enjoy drinks at swanky bar inside their $1,300-a-night Carlyle Hotel to kick-start three-day visit to NYC,” spotlighting the hotel’s price instead of its connection to Princess Diana.

The Daily Mail also presented Harry and Markle’s trip as a kid-free getaway, even though William Middleton and Prince George did not accompany them on their 2014 trip.

The British press has not been kind to Markle in New York for breaking royal protocol or asking people not to take photos of her.

Recent criticisms of British tabloids’ sexist reactions regarding Markle and Harry’s Time 100 cover have been made by people.

