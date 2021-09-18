British Library says Lil Nas X And Dan Levy Met Gala outfits are like medieval art!

The outfits worn at this year’s Met Gala inspired comparisons with medieval art from the British Library.

In America: The Lexicon Of Fashion was the theme for this year’s gala event. This celebration aimed to honor American designers.

Among those taking note of the fashion show – which takes place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City – was the British Library, which could not help but compare the celebrity looks with slightly more dated works of art.

“Met Gala looks as Medieval art: a thread,” The @britishlibrary Twitter account has 1.8million followers.

Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy wore an elaborate pastel pink, blue and green outfit, with puffed sleeves, depicting a world map and a male couple kissing.

His outfit was compared to an image of a man praying in the sea – probably not what Levy was going for.

Rapper, singer, and songwriter Lil Nas X’s metallic gold jumpsuit did not escape the eye of the library either.

His shiny uniform, which was embellished with jewels as well as a gold figure, as compared to an antique book cover.

Reality star Kim Kardashian is attracting attention from all corners of society.

Kim Kardashian’s black head-to-toe ensemble with a long ponytail was compared to a poseable crow.

If next year’s theme is medieval artworks, many celebrities would appear to have their costumes sorted.