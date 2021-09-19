British girl, 16, collapsed and died from undiagnosed heart condition at French campsite leaving family devastated

AN “incredibly unlucky” British girl collapsed and died from an undiagnosed heart condition while on holiday at a French campsite.

Apryl Scorer, 16-year-old aspiring counselor, collapsed at a French campsite while she was on holiday with her family.

1 The 16-year-old died from an undiagnosed heart condition Credit: Hyde News & Pictures

And although her friend thought she was just tipsy, an hour later the teen remained unconscious and was pronounced dead, an inquest heard.

A coroner was told the 16-year-old had tragically died from an undiagnosed heart condition.

In the event that the condition was hereditary and genetic, he advised her family members to have tests.

The GCSE student, labelled as “beautiful inside and out,” had spent the last day at the swimming pool and had a family BBQ before having a few drinks at the bar with her grandmother while watching a football match, the inquest heard.

Having spent summer holidays at the same spot each year, the talented dancer had a “network” of foreign friends at the campsite.

On August 12 last year, Apryl met her friends at the beach before heading to the bar where she became “visibly unwell.”

Sitting at Buckinghamshire coroner’s court, assistant coroner Nicholas Graham said: “Her friend left the bar with her as she had increasing difficulties speaking and became unable to walk.

“She fell to the ground 30 meters from the campsite, and vomited. She was unconscious and was put in the recovery position.

“A patrol car saw the two girls by the roadside and at 2.56am the French fire brigade took over her care. Despite the intervention she was unable to be revived and a doctor declared her deceased at 4am.”

‘INCREDIBLY UNLUCKY’

And despite her friend describing her as “tipsy”, a toxicological examination revealed she had a low blood alcohol level.

Assistant Coroner Graham said that while there was nothing in the toxicology to indicate that her blood alcohol level had been elevated, evidence from investigators indicated she was acting out because of her drinking.

It could also have been due to her heart condition. I don’t believe alcohol played any part in her death.

It was just extremely unlucky that these circumstances occurred that evening. However, it is possible that it could have occurred at any time.

“Because of the pre-existing heart condition, her death was one of natural causes, as tragic as that is for you.”

A post-mortem examination discovered that the Sir William Ramsay School pupil from Hazlemere, Bucks., had a potentially “lethal” pre-existing heart condition.

Apryl’s family was advised by the coroner to undergo a genetic testing in order to prevent another similar fate.

Sitting in the inquest were 13 members of Apryl’s family and friends. Nikki, Apryl’s mother, said in an emotional statement that her daughter was “pretty and had lots of friends.” She was a star in drama, music, and sport. However, she was only average academically.

“She was so much more than that, she was kind, she was always singing and never stopped talking, even imitating her dad’s dodgy accent. Apryl rarely had a bad word to say about anyone.”

Her death left her loved ones devastated, with a GoFundMe page raising almost £10,000 to pay for funeral costs.

Her secondary school head said that Apryl, a highly respected Year 11 student, passed away unexpectedly while on vacation in France with her family.

“Apryl, a bubbly and intelligent person, wanted to be a counsellor supporting people with mental disorders.

Apryl was an outstanding role model. She helped younger dancers at events and assisted seniors at the annual Christmas party for the pensioners. All who knew Apryl will remember her fondly.

Teenage girl, 17, fighting for life after car crashes into tram in Wolverhampton