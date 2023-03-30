British Airways’ Training HQ, where pilots undergo rigorous training. This is what Channel 5 shows.

Take a tour of British Airways’ Training HQ, where pilots go through all the motions.

This centre houses high-tech flight simulators. It was featured on Channel 5’s Tonight Show, Inside British Airways 24/7.

5 British Airways has shown off simulators that pilots can use to test their skills.

5 Simulators can be found in the area known as Sim Hall, Heathrow.

Pilots can fly massive planes to test their abilities in worst-case situations.

British Airways Flight Training is held at London Heathrow’s Global Learning Academy.

Tonight’s program explained that pilots go to Sim Hall every six months.

It is intended to help pilots keep up with all the most recent aviation technology while keeping their skills sharp.

Captain Phil Ticehurst said: “Our pilots undergo ongoing training and evaluation every six month.

“The point is technology has become so reliable that pilots no longer have to deal with unorthodox situations.

They are then challenged by unusual circumstances every six months to keep their skills sharp.

Pilots can test themselves in 16 aircraft simulators.

