Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace announced Sunday.

The palace said Britain’s longest reigning monarch, 95, is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms and that she expects to continue light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the palace said in a statement.

The queen is fully vaccinated, having received three shots of a coronavirus vaccine.

In October, the queen spent a night in the hospital for unspecified “preliminary investigations” and after she “regretfully” canceled two other much-anticipated in-person appearance on doctors’ orders, according to palace statements.

She then spent two weeks resting at Windsor Castle where she has mostly been living since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020.

She continued on “light, desk-based duties,” meaning she continued to go through her red leather boxes of government documents sent to her daily no matter where she is.

Maria Puente and The Associated Press contributed.