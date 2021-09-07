Britain’s most royal family, the Radfords, say that they are “dropping like flies” due to bugs

Sue Radford is the latest victim of the bug. She has 22 children and stars as a documentarian for Britain’s most famous family. She claims that her children have been “throwing up everywhere”

According to the mum of Britain’s largest family, they are “dropping like flies” after a health scare.

Sue Radford is a mother to 22 children and speaks out because she has a stomach virus that has left her paralyzed.

The virus has infected her whole family, including her children. ‘throwing up all over the place Birmingham Live reports.

Sue revealed: “The kids have been back at school for three days and we have a nasty stomach bug quickly working its way around the house.

“Poor Tillie was supposed to be starting high school today, but she’s been up all night throwing up.”

She also said that they were “dropping like flies, “It was the “worst thing about having a big family.”

The majority of the Radford family live together in a former care home–the doting parents plus 18 of their kids and granddaughter Ophelia.

Sue previously revealed her and her husband Noel have spent £1million raising their large brood and she has been pregnant for 16-and-a-half years.

The Radfords are known for not claiming benefits from the government. Instead, they live off the income from Noel Bakery and their television show.

Radford Pie, which is near their family’s home, recently expanded to cater to online orders from the UK.

Sue also revealed that as a family, their weekly food bill had exploded by more than £100 to a total of £400.

Sue believes that the family has enjoyed hundreds of birthdays throughout the years, and Sue also estimates that they have celebrated 288 total birthdays.

She stated: “That’s a lot of wrapping of presents. And even though we have a lot of birthdays throughout the year, we always make sure the kids have their one special day.”

Jack, Daniel 21; Luke 20; Millie 19, 19; Katie 18; Ellie 15; Aimee 14; Josh 13 and Tillie 11; Max 11, Tillie 10, Oscar 9, Casper 8, Hallie 6, Phoebe 5, Archie 3, Bonnie 2, and baby Heidie are the other children who live in this house.

Chris, 31, Sophie 26, 25, and Chloe, 25, are the oldest children.

Sue posted a photo of her family’s brand new bathroom last week on Instagram.

Pictures depict fashionable exposed timber beams and modern lighting around mirrors. They also show luxury brown cabinets that match the bathroom’s toilet and bathtub.

She stated: “Our new bathroom is finally finished. I absolutely love it.

“We just need new light and to get all the accessories for it, which I’m a bit rubbish at choosing.

“But I’m definitely thinking of a plant at the back and of the room. Any idea on accessories please share.”

Most of the Radford children returned to school this week. Sue shared a proud photo.

She posted this on Instagram: “And just like that, the summer holidays are over.

“So sad they are going back to school tomorrow but we’ve had the best summer holidays.” #backtoschool#schooluniforms”

The family made the most of the summer with an eight-and-a-half-hour trip to Scotland from their home in Morecombe.

The 22 children were able to squeeze in the campervan of their family.