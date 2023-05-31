Britain’s Got Talent 2023 LIVE — Bruno Tonioli left in tears as Viggo Venn and Olivia Lynes reach Sunday’s huge final

BRITAIN’S Got Talent judge Bruno Tonioli was left in tears during tonight’s explosive semi-final.
The Britain’s Got Talent newcomer was left weeping after Welsh choir Johns’ Boys performed.
Elsewhere, Olivia Lynes, who stunned judges during her audition, wowed them again with a performance of Frozen 2’s Into The Unkown.
Olivia went on to reach the final alongside Viggo Venn in the second of five live semi-finals.
Olivia and Viggo reach the final
Olivia Lynes and Viggo Venn made it through to Sunday’s final after a tense decision from the judges.
Are you happy with the results?
VIGGO MAKES IT TO THE FINAL!
Wow! He won over the crowd and the viewers at home.
Looks like we’ll be seeing that high-viz jacket in the final.
VIGGO IS IN THE TOP THREE!
Comedy act Viggo has made it into the top three.
But which two acts are heading to the final?
Johns’ Boys are in the top three!
The Welsh choir could have a place in the final.
Yo Highness are heading home
Olivia Lynes is in the top three!
The young singer could have a place in the final!
Andrew Stanton is going home
The gross-out act didn’t make it to the final.
The vote is now CLOSED
Your chance to vote is over.
Don’t try and vote now as it won’t count.
We Will Rock You
As the votes are counted, we are being treated to a performance from the cast of We Will Rock You.
The vote is now open!
You can vote for your favourite act of the night.
Make sure to have your say in who reaches Sunday’s final.
The crowd goes wild
Alesha said Viggo was the BEST. ACT. OF. THE NIGHT!
And Simon said it was his favourite act of the night.
Has Viggo just earned himself a place in the final?
Johns’ Boys wow the judges
Bruno has been left in tears by that stunning performance.
What a performance from the boys!
And even they couldn’t help but make a joke about Ant’s fall last night.
What did you think of Andrew’s ‘mind-blowing’ act?
Personally, I’m feeling a little bit unwell.
But what did you think?
High praise from Simon!
Simon said that was the most disgusting thing he’s ever seen on Britain’s Got Talent.
I think I have to agree with you, Simon.
Fans can’t look away
This is a sight to behold, even one viewer’s adorable pups can’t take their eyes off Andrew’s performance.
Wait, did he just put those hooks in his…eyes?!
Not the best reaction from the judges
Simon has scuppered Tia’s hopes of a place in the final.
He said she needs a group around her if she wants to make it in the music industry.
….Harsh….
Fans hail Tia’s ‘incredible performance’
Tia takes to the stage
It’s Tia Colleny’s turn next.
Can she win over the crowd and earn a place in the final?
Well, let’s find out.
Mixed reviews from the judges
The judges were not super impressed by that performance.
But maybe viewers at home liked it a bit more.
Did he earn your vote?
He sings too!?
That’s unexpected.
A singing magician, how unique!
Now how has he done that?!
Teleporting rings, reading Simon Cowell’s mind, this is a performance full of firsts.
And it’s not over yet!
In case you missed it…
In case you missed Joanne and Nathan’s performance, watch it below:
Nathan gives Bruno a run for his money
Wow! Nathan gave Bruno a run for his money with that performance.
Simon said the duo were “born to perform.”
What a show!
Can Nathan and Joanne top that?
Up next is the dancing duo Nathan and Joanne.
Let’s hope it’s another five-star performance.