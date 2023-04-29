Britain’s Got Talent 2023 LIVE — Alesha left in tears as Chickenshed bags Golden Buzzer & auditions return TONIGHT

Why isn’t David Walliams a judge this year?

For the first time in a decade, comedian David Walliams will not be judging various acts on Britain’s Got Talent after he left the show amid controversy which saw him issue an apology.

It was revealed that he described an elderly contestant as “a c***” and made terrible remarks about a woman on the show in 2020.

The remarks were revealed in 2022, and said to be: “She’s like the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to f*** them, but you don’t… It’s the last thing on your mind, but she’s like, ‘Yep, I bet you do!’”

Sources told Central Recorder that David felt it was time to “move on” as they said: “David has decided to bow out after a ten-year run. After a great time, he wants to go out on a positive note.

“Being on the show has been a huge source of entertainment and joy for him and he is arguably the most popular member of the panel. His team have quietly been having conversations over the past few days where it has been made clear that David is readying himself to step down – and then producers will start to think about who might replace him.

“His exit might not be popular with fans who adore him. But for David it appears that now, after an amazing ten years on the show, it is the right time to move on.”