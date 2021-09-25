Britain’s biggest family the Radford’s have swanky garden with bar and hot tub

Britain’s biggest family have afforded fans an in-depth tour of her family’s swanky garden, complete with an outdoor bar and hot tub.

Radford’s family lives in a former care home with 10 beds on four floors. They update their followers via YouTube. Mirror reports.

The 46-year old, mother-of-22 Sue Radford began by showing off the kids’ play area at the front. It has swings as well as a slide.

She also explained that this is where the kids store their bicycles. Her family hopes to soon purchase a plastic storage container to store them in.

“I think that’s going to be next on the to-do list,” The busy mother, who also runs a bakery with her husband Noel (50), told the camera.







(Image: The Radford Family/Youtube)



Sue then walked across the artificial lawn in the back garden where the family boasts a collection of luxurious sun loungers, a hot tub, fire pit and bar and adjoining seating area.

She stated that they plan to purchase a hot tub gazebo so that they can enjoy it all year round.







(Image: The Radford Family/Youtube)



“I have to say [the hot tub] has just been the best thing ever,” admitted Sue.

“The kids all get so much enjoyment out of that.”

The mum pointed out the grey seating area with scatter cushions and said, “I just love that area. It’s so beautiful.”







(Image: The Radford Family/Youtube)



“You can sit here with a nice cup of coffee in the evening and just chill out when the kids have gone to bed.”

But her favourite spot is the bar.

“This is probably one of my most favourite things in the garden along with the hot tub. It’s just brilliant,” Sue agreed.







(Image: The Radford Family/Youtube)



Sue and Noel – who famously don’t rely on any benefits to support their brood – currently have 19 of their kids living under their roof, with many sharing bedrooms.

Chris, 32, is the oldest and Sophie, 27, is the youngest.

Alfie, their 14th child, was unfortunately stillborn in 2014.

To keep up to date with all the latest news stories, make sure you sign up to one of our newsletters here.