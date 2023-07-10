Britain is ranked the 13th most desirable country to live in, ahead of 3 major powers

WE’RE all in luck — Britain is ranked as the 13th most desirable country to live in..

It earned its place, one spot above the Seychelles, from experts who graded 173 nations based on how well they fulfilled their residents’ basic needs.

1 Britain has been ranked the 13th best country in the world to live Credit: Getty

Singapore topped the list, closely followed by Australia, Denmark and the Netherlands. The Netherlands, Estonia Luxembourg, Norway and Belgium rounded out the top 10.

The Statehood Index research project, which analyses the strength and health of states, is responsible for the rankings.

Factors such as smooth functioning of courts, police and schools were seen as signs of a well-run state — as were the reliability of the electricity supply and prompt medical appointments.

Political scientist Dr Theresa Paola Stawski, based in Würzburg, Germany, said: “Elsewhere there are famines, epidemics and serious diseases, and almost no medical care. Things we take for granted are not available at all.”

But not all the highest ranking states were traditional democracies — for example, Singapore in first place and the United Arab Emirates in 32nd.

There are some states that restrict freedom of expression, yet provide a high standard of living for their residents.

France, the country of recent turmoil, came in 20th.

Taiwan was 43rd and China 61st.

At 68th, North Korea was two above Russia in 70th — with Ukraine in 129th following the invasion.

The bottom three — which were all classed as collapsed states — were South Sudan in 171st, Yemen in 172nd, with Libya 173rd.