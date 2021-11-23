Brit Awards wins win for inclusion by removing male and female gender categories

The Brit Awards will have a single award for best British artist next year. This is an attempt to encourage inclusivity.

“It feels completely the right time to celebrate the achievements of artists for the music that they create, and the work that they do, irrespective of gender,”Tom March, Polydor Records president and BRITs chair, said the statement.

Sam Smith and Will Young have spoken out before about the need to change the system. They said that the current system does not allow for non-binary artists.

J Hus and Dua Lipa won the best male and female artist awards.

Smith, who is non-binary, had missed out on a nomination at this year’s awards.

Their album Love Goes, reached number two in the UK chart, but they believed that they were unable to enter the gender-based categories.

“Music for me has always been about unification, not division. I look forward to a time where awards shows can be reflective of the society we live in. Let’s celebrate everybody, regardless of gender, race, age, ability, sexuality and class,”Smith wrote the following in a now-deleted blog post

International category will also see the change. International male and female artists will be awarded the top international awards.

It was won this year by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd.

Many people on social media are in support of the changes, saying that the awards should have always been about the artists’ talent – and not their gender.

Four new genre award categories will also be implemented to highlight the various types of popular music: dance act, pop/R&B act, alternative/rock act, and hip-hop/grime/rap act.

Voting will take place in all four categories.

The Brit Awards are set to take place on Feb. 8, 2022, at London’s O2 arena and will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan.