Bringing up Bates Star Lawson Shares A Humbling Experience!

As we reported, Nathan Bates joined the Medic Corps team earlier this week in support of Hurrican Ida relief efforts. For those who don’t know, the Medic Corps is a non-profit organization. Many of the Duggar/Bates kids are involved in it. They assist with disaster relief and recovery efforts. They have been known for their willingness to help in times of disaster, such as earthquakes, tornadoes, or hurricanes.

Now, Lawson is sharing an update about their time down south, revealing he’s been “humbled.”

Lawson uploaded many photos and videos to his Instagram page from the recovery efforts. He is down South with his brothers as well as a few Duggars as well other Medic Corps volunteers.

In a recent post, he shares some of his experiences. videos friend took the photo. The video shows what the Medic Corps do on the ground. Four volunteers lift a man with a wheelchair in one clip. They do this by wading through ankle-deep water. They also cut down trees and fly aircraft. Lawson writes that they are currently in Louisiana.

He writes: “Humbled to be a part of the #HurricaneIda rescue relief efforts in Louisiana w/@mediccorps ❕Pray for those still in harm’s way, and so many others working toward recovery.”

In another Post, Lawson talks to the camera and gives an update on what’s going on. He writes. “We are in south Louisiana with an emergency response team, rescue equipment, and supplies working to help those affected by #hurricaneIda.”

The UPtv celebrity is also appealing for donations to ensure that the Medic Corps continues to aid Louisiana. Kelly Jo Bates, his mother, comments. “Thank y’all for all you do!! ❤️❤️”Fans responded by sharing similar words encouraging the Medic Corps’s continued important work.