Bringing Up Bates A Proposal Expected By Fans And Here’s Why!

It’s been an especially busy year for the Bringing Up Bates family with several pregnancy announcements, births, engagements, and two weddings up ahead. It doesn’t look like the excitement will be slowing down anytime soon, however. Fans have been speculating about a possible upcoming proposal, and they think it could happen very soon.

Earlier this year, Nathan and his girlfriend Esther Keyes announced that they are engaged. Their wedding is right around the corner in October. Then, in December, Katie will marry her fiance, Travis Clark. This year has been filled with all kinds of wedding plans for these two special couples. Next year, parents Kelly and Gil might have another wedding to pay for if fans’ speculations are correct.

Bringing Up Bates fans think another engagement is almost here.

On Reddit, Bringing Up Bates fans are chatting about Lawson’s relationship with Tiffany Espensen. The pair recently revealed that they have been together for a year. Plus, her family was in Tennesee, where the Bates family lives. So, it’s possible that Lawson chose to propose with both of their families present.

One fan speculates:

“While I think it’s possible some of the couples might choose to also do a private thing, I’d be surprised if Tiffany and Lawson wanted to do something small (and it seems like her parents don’t enforce strict rules there). Lawson loves the limelight and Tiffany seems like she’d be thrilled with a grand gesture. My guess is it’ll either happen close to now since the parents have been around for a while and it was apparently their anniversary a few days ago or sometime around Christmas/NYE once both of the weddings are out of the way.”

Others share similar thoughts. Many think that he will propose after his siblings’ upcoming weddings. For now, fans will have to wait and see what happens. But it’s safe to say that Tiffany and Lawson seem very happy with each other.

Another relationship could be in the works.

Though fans are pretty sure Lawson will pop the question soon enough, there is another possible relationship going on. However, the family hasn’t made any formal announcements. As we reported, it looks like Trace Bates might be courting. He and a young woman his age were getting pretty close and comfy at a recent family gathering. You can see the photos here.